Dear readers, due to a technical problem pictures cannot be shown on this page, at the moment. Sorry. We’re working on it.

Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Lluc Mir, master drywall mason, based on the Balearic Isle of Mallorca, was awarded the Richard H. Driehaus-Prize for heritage building
- Bright red Älvdalsk-Quartzite for Mora’s pedestrian mall in Sweden
Design with natural stone»
- Citco Privé presents Pop Art with marble: Freddie Mercury, Batman, and a Mural with ample multicolored natural stone
- Craftspeople from all over the world may apply for the „Loewe Foundation Craft Prize“
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Shortfall in new homes is keeping the pressure on house prices and rents
- Stonetica takes old ideas for use of marble remnants one step further
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- The Bent Pyramid with its Limestone cladding almost completely conserved is again accessible for tourists
- Man lands on the moon 50 years ago: a place of longing but on the other hand perhaps a dangerous extraterrestrial site
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Stone Sculpture Symposium in Sprimont, Belgium from August 09 until 25 2019
- Helaine Blumenfeld: „marble as a means to show our spiritual side“