Sculptors may apply for the art contest for the promotion of Swiss Emmentaler cheese

Prizes are 5000 € for each of the 3 winners and 1000 for each of the 3 special mentions / Ideas with irony allowed

„Swiss Original – Handmade Creative Project“ is the title of an art competition which has the promotion of Emmentaler cheese in its focus. International creatives are called to enter the contest not with an art piece made of this cheese but with an idea working out the special features of this food: handmade, based on a long crafts tradition, coming from the Swiss mountains.

All entries must be characterized by „a significant component of manual craftsmanship and technique“.

One of the categories is „Physical Work“ where sculptures are allowed. „Digital Works“ is the second category.

The deadline has been postponed for one week until September 10, 2019.

The prizes in the category of Physical Works have a total of 18,000 €. They are divided into 5000 € for each of the 3 winners and 1000 € for each of the 3 special mentions.

More than this, in the first half of November 2019, a major exhibition will be organized in Milan featuring the winning projects, the special mentions and also a broad selection of those deemed to be of high quality and pertinent in consideration of the general objectives of the competition.

Entries with certain humor are explicitly wanted: „This competition aims to collect, valorise and exhibit artworks that tell stories of Swiss originality. Originality intended in terms of both methods and content that are more specifically and quintessentially ,Swiss’, as well as those that are more ironic, interpretative and disruptive,“ as said on the competition webpage.

The contest is powered by the Consortium Emmentaler AOP under the patronage of Brera Accademia di Belle Arti.

„Swiss Original – Handmade Creative Project“

(28.08.2019, USA: 08.28.2019)