Bienal del Chaco: no prize money but participants receive US-$ 4500 each, free economy flight and free accomodation

Application open until November 30, 2019 for the 12th sculptors’ symposium in the city of Resistencia in Northern Argentina

Application is open for the 12th Sculpture Bienal del Chaco which will take place in the city of Resistencia, capital of the Chaco province in Northern Argenina fom July 11 to 18, 2020. The event is a big media event in the region and also famous for generous financial conditions for participants.

Application deadline is November 30, 2019.

„Ten sculptors from different countries of the world will participate. Each sculptor will work on a sculpture in travertine marble piece, free topic, for seven consecutive days and under any weather condition“, as said on the application webpage.

The piece of travertine with 1,50 m x 0,60 m x 0,60 m is provided by the organizers. Tools must be brought with by the participants. Yet air for pneumatic tools and 1 grinder for 7” discs (without discs) will be provided.

Prizes are given only in form of medals and certificates. But: „All participating sculptors will receive US-$ 4500 plus tickets in the tourist class“, as said on the webpage.

More than this, „lodging and living expenses for participants (double-bed room, breakfast, lunch and dinner) will be provided by the Organizing Committee“.

As the Bienal is very much covered by media in the region, participants „are required to attend all events organized by the Organizing Committee“.

The sculptures will be exhibited on the site of the symposium for 60 days after the event. Later, they will be placed throughout Resistencia.

The capital of Chaco province names itself as „City of Sculptures“ (La Ciudad de las Esculturas): „Resistencia is a phenomenon. Not only because the 630 sculptures on its streets, parks or boulevards, but also for its sculptures with and for its people, as a visual continuation of the urban landscape and a creative impression which encourages sensitivity and stimulates imagination“, as said on the webpage.

Resistencia city with about 300,000 citizens is today a landmark for world sculpture. One of the Bienal’s aims is „multicultutural interchange“. As the artists’ works remain on view throughout the city, Resistencia meanwhile has become „a modern and unique outdoor museum“. to make out of ever

Application form