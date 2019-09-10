Recently published
Job offer: Guidoni seeks a Head of Quality, R+D+I and Environment for its production in Narón (North of Spain)
The Brazilian group will soon open its new production facilities for Topzstone qaurtz reaching 1 million m² per year
Guidoni Group, leader in quartz treatment and international scope, seeks to incorporate a Head of Quality, R+D+I and Environment.
Principal tasks:
• Plan and organize the quality control of the production plant, environment and R+D+I
• Define and implement quality procedures and regulations to meet the legal requirements of application certifications.
• Implement quality systems, continuous improvement and R+D+I
• Be responsible for the quality control of raw materials, as well as the finished product
• Collaborate in the development of new products
• Plan external and internal audits
• Manage incidents with customers
• Perform and promote protocols and waste monitoring
• Experience in implementing the Lean „5S“ methodology
Essential Requirements:
Degree in Industrial Engineering
Experience in similar positions minimum of 4 years
Experience in team management and organization
English C1
Valuable Requirements:
Master in Quality and Environment
Portuguese or Italian – intermediate level
Contact: If you are interested please send your application documents to Mail.
(11.09.2019, USA: 09.11.2019)