Job offer: Guidoni seeks a Head of Quality, R+D+I and Environment for its production in Narón (North of Spain)

The Brazilian group will soon open its new production facilities for Topzstone qaurtz reaching 1 million m² per year

Guidoni Group, leader in quartz treatment and international scope, seeks to incorporate a Head of Quality, R+D+I and Environment.

Principal tasks:

• Plan and organize the quality control of the production plant, environment and R+D+I

• Define and implement quality procedures and regulations to meet the legal requirements of application certifications.

• Implement quality systems, continuous improvement and R+D+I

• Be responsible for the quality control of raw materials, as well as the finished product

• Collaborate in the development of new products

• Plan external and internal audits

• Manage incidents with customers

• Perform and promote protocols and waste monitoring

• Experience in implementing the Lean „5S“ methodology

Essential Requirements:

Degree in Industrial Engineering

Experience in similar positions minimum of 4 years

Experience in team management and organization

English C1

Valuable Requirements:

Master in Quality and Environment

Portuguese or Italian – intermediate level

Contact: If you are interested please send your application documents to Mail.

Topzstone

(11.09.2019, USA: 09.11.2019)