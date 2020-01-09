La Napoule Art Foundation offers residencies for international top-artists interested in cultural interchange

„Extraordinary talents“ of all disciplines may spent October 2020 at the French Côte d’Azur / Denver Visiting Artist Program

Artists of all disciplines and nationalities may apply for group residencies in autumn 2020 at the French Côte d’Azur. The program is organized by French-American La Napoule Art Foundation (LNAF). All successful applicants receive accommodation, studio space, a stipend of 1,000 US-$, breakfast every morning, plus most evening meals. They will live in the Villa Marguerite, located in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, close to the city of Cannes.

„The guiding principle of La Napoule Art Foundation is to encourage artists to engage in cultural interchange and the creation of art that impacts the world for the common good,“ as said on the foundation’s webpage. „LNAF welcomes those engaged in a wide spectrum of artistic practice and varied backgrounds.“

Deadline for applications is February 03, 2020 (for the residency from September 29 to October 27, 2020). The application fee is 30 US-$.

For artists interested in working with students in Denver-area schools, LNAF has its Denver Visiting Artist Program. Application fee is 35 US-%.

La Napoule Art Foundation is a non-profit organization. It was incorporated in 1951 by American expatriate Marie Clews as a memorial to her late husband and sculptor Henry Clews. Marie’s dream was to create an international center for the arts at the Château de La Napoule, a medieval castle which the couple had spent 17 years restoring together.

The Château de La Napoule, located just outside Cannes is recognized as a monument historique and for its jardins remarkables. Henry’s work, which blends a whimsical spirit with technical skill, is prominent throughout the museum.

The residency program provides extraordinary talent with space for creation and exchange. Noted alumni include Faith Ringgold, Pors & Rao, and Nobel Laureates Gao Xingjian and Derek Wolcott.

(10.01.2020, USA: 01.10.2020)