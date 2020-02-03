Residencies for 4 sculptors for the symposium of Monumental Sculpture on Marble on the French Mediterranean coast

International artists may apply until March 06, 2020 with an idea on the topic of „Mediterranean mythology“

Four professional sculptors may apply for residencies during the symposium of Monumental Sculpture on Marble from May 08 until June 13, 2020 in Béziers on the French Mediterranean coast. The topic is „Mediterranean mythology“. „This program is open to all French or foreign artists, regardless of age, who are proficient in the oral use of French and/or English and who hold a light vehicle driver’s license valid in France,“ according to the information.

Application deadline is March 06, 2020.

The winners will be accommodated in the Villa David in Béziers free of charge. The Département Hérault pays the costs as the organizer of the symposium. Meals are not included.

At the end of the residency, each participant receives a fee of € 7,000. The rights to the works produced during the symposium are transferred to the Département. The sculptures will be permanently exhibited in Béziers.

During the scholarship, the artists will work publicly in the Domaine de Bayssan in Béziers and thus take part in the symposium. „You should be open to a dialogue with interested visitors,” as said in the information. And: „The aim is also to promote the local natural stone.”

For an application, the artists should submit an idea of their own, of which at least part consists of polished marble. This is about showing the color of the stone. Whoever is selected as a participant must bring a 1:10 scale model. It will be exhibited at the beginning of the symposium.

