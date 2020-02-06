Belgium Municipality of Éghezée launches a call for a durable artwork for outdoor

The aim is to upgrade the district around the train station and to strengthen the community feeling

The Belgium Municipality of Éghezée has launched a call for projects for a durable work of art to be installed in the district of the city’s train station. International artists may enter their proposals until February 28, 2020 – but all communication must be in French.

The total budget of the project is 40,000 € including the realization of the winner’s work and the royalties for the selected participants in the second phase of the project.

Proposals shall intend to embellish the neighborhood around the train station. More than this, it shall create communication among the inhabitants and give them a feeling of community. This benefit shall also include the other 15 villages which belong to the municipality of Éghezée.

According to the description of the project, communication shall also be part of the creative process of the artist: the work should be interactive, playful and should involve the neighbors in the process.

Out of the entries for phase 1 will be selected at least 4 ideas to be developed further. The selected artists will receive a royalty. Out of them, during June 2020, the winner will be chosen.

The work shall comply with the idea of sustainability.

Éghezée is located in the Namur province right in the middle of Belgium about 60 km from Brussels. The municipality has about 16.000 citizens. French is spoken there as it is part of Wallonia. The name of the city is pronounced /egese/ with stress on the last syllable.

More information (French)

Éghezée

(06.02.2020, USA: 02.06.2020)