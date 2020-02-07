„Change?!“ is the theme of the 10th Wind Art Festival in August 2020 in Hesse province near Kassel, Germany

Five works which must wind and weatherproof will be awarded in a competition / Entries until April 03, 2020

„Change ?!“ is the theme of the 10th Wind Art Festival which takes place August 16-30, 2020 in the Reinhardswald nature park near the city of Kassel (Hesse province) in Germany. On display will be wind objects, installations, performances and LandArt: „Climate change contains threatening, but also forward-looking aspects. Is apocalypse insight? Or can we expect a variety of possible solutions to shape the future? The climate is changing. Meteorologically, but also socially. We are looking for drafts and concepts that make this change tangible,” as said on the webpage.

The festival will be preceded by an ideas competition which is open for international artists. A jury selects the most interesting exhibits, another jury later nominates the award winners. The prices are € 3000, € 2000, € 1000 and a special price of € 1000.

Part of the festival is the public installation week before the event begins: numerous art enthusiasts will take the opportunity to see artists from all over the world working in and with the landscape and perhaps even help them.

The artists have to cover the cost of production of their works and transportation.

The works must be wind and weatherproof because they will be placed at prominent points in the Reinhardswald Nature Park during the festival.

The award ceremony will take place at the end of the festival on August 30, 2020.

Deadline for entries is April 03, 2020.

The organizer of the festival and the exhibition is „bewegter wind“ (moving wind). The aim of the non-profit organization is to promote wind art and intercultural communication.

10th Wind Art Festival

„bewegter wind“

