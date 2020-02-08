Recently published
Application open for 15 artists for the 25th Woodcarving Symposium in St. Blasien, Black Forest, Germany (August 30 – September 06, 2020 )
Theme is „Focus on Wood“ / Deadline for entries: April 17
Participants: international
Royalty: 1000 € per participant. Lodging in a hotel and food is provided by the organizer plus flat-rate grant for travel expenses.
Auctorial rights: The works created during the symposium will be the property of the city of St. Blasien. They will be auctioned to create the fund for coming symposia.
Material: predominantly spruce, maple if possible. Other types of wood (and additional materials) are grant to permit and must be organized by the artist. These costs will not be reimbursed.
Where: St. Blasien, Southern Black Forest, Germany
When: August 30 – September 06, 2020
Deadline for application: April 17, 2020
Working conditions: The 15 selected artists work open-air under tents in the city center.
25th Woodcarving Symposium, more information
