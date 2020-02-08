Application open for 15 artists for the 25th Woodcarving Symposium in St. Blasien, Black Forest, Germany (August 30 – September 06, 2020 )

Theme is „Focus on Wood“ / Deadline for entries: April 17

Participants: international

Royalty: 1000 € per participant. Lodging in a hotel and food is provided by the organizer plus flat-rate grant for travel expenses.

Auctorial rights: The works created during the symposium will be the property of the city of St. Blasien. They will be auctioned to create the fund for coming symposia.

Material: predominantly spruce, maple if possible. Other types of wood (and additional materials) are grant to permit and must be organized by the artist. These costs will not be reimbursed.

Where: St. Blasien, Southern Black Forest, Germany

When: August 30 – September 06, 2020

Deadline for application: April 17, 2020

Working conditions: The 15 selected artists work open-air under tents in the city center.

25th Woodcarving Symposium, more information

