Call for 10 artists for the 11th International Wooden Sculptors’ Symposium in South Tyrol, Italy
The theme is Animals of the Alps / Deadline for applications: March 31
Participants: international professional sculptors, at maximum 10
Royalty: 750 € net per participant. Free food and accommodation in hotel. Travel expenses are not refunded
Auctorial rights: The created sculptures become the property of the organizer. The works will be installed at distinctive points along the Valle.
Material: a rough bole from a larch (green set) with max. 2,20 m length and 0,60 m diameter as a whole bole or divided in half or in pieces. A second material can be included (at the sculptor’s expenses).
Where: Cadipietra/Valle Aurina – Steinhaus/Ahrntal
When: July 05 – 11, 2020
Deadline for application: March 31, 2020
Working: The selected artists work open-air under tents. Tools must be brought with by the participants.
Theme: Animals of the Alps
Organizer: tourist association Valle Aurina/Ahrntal in cooperation with the crib and popular art museum „Maranatha“ in Lutago/Luttach
Download information and application form
(17.02.2020, USA: 02.17.2020)