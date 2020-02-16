Call for 10 artists for the 11th International Wooden Sculptors’ Symposium in South Tyrol, Italy

The theme is Animals of the Alps / Deadline for applications: March 31

Participants: international professional sculptors, at maximum 10

Royalty: 750 € net per participant. Free food and accommodation in hotel. Travel expenses are not refunded

Auctorial rights: The created sculptures become the property of the organizer. The works will be installed at distinctive points along the Valle.

Material: a rough bole from a larch (green set) with max. 2,20 m length and 0,60 m diameter as a whole bole or divided in half or in pieces. A second material can be included (at the sculptor’s expenses).

Where: Cadipietra/Valle Aurina – Steinhaus/Ahrntal

When: July 05 – 11, 2020

Deadline for application: March 31, 2020

Working: The selected artists work open-air under tents. Tools must be brought with by the participants.

Theme: Animals of the Alps

Organizer: tourist association Valle Aurina/Ahrntal in cooperation with the crib and popular art museum „Maranatha“ in Lutago/Luttach

Download information and application form

(17.02.2020, USA: 02.17.2020)