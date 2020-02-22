Recently published
Call for entries for the 3rd Yukuhashi International Figurative Sculpture Competition until March 31, 2020
Entries must be digital maquettes depicting Suematsu Kenchō (1855–1920), the Great Influencer of the Meiji period
Participants: international
Awards:
* one Grand Prize of JPY 10,000,000 (US-$ ~89,500);
* one Citizens Award of JPY 200,000;
* five Awards for Excellence of JPY 100,000;
* one Children’s Grand Prize: trophy
Entries: All entries must be digital maquettes of figurative sculptures. They must be life-size, but not any larger. The completed sculptures are to be made in bronze. The details regarding the size of the pedestal will be decided by the executive committee.
Auctorial rights: The ownership rights of the maquettes of the whole statue and of the head will be transferred to Yukuhashi City.
Theme: Suematsu Kenchō (1855–1920), the Great Influencer of the Meiji period. Overall: historical figures who have contributed to the development of civilization through their knowledge and intelligence.
Where: Yukuhashi City, Japan
Event: The Yukuhashi Biennale is an international public sculpture exhibition whose purpose is to solicit and display sculpture representing figures of significance in world history.
Deadline for entries: March 31, 2020
Application fee: for entries from Japan: JPY 5,000; for entries from abroad: no fee.
Organizer: Executive Committee of International Figurative Sculpture Artwork Recruitment of Yukuhashi.
More information: 3rd Yukuhashi International Figurative Sculpture Competition
https://yukuhashi-biennale.jp/en/
(23.02.2020, USA: 02.23.2020)