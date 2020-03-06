Call for artists for the 27th International Sculpture Symposium in Sprimont, Belgium

Event from August 14 – 30, venue in the Wallonia region / No royalty, but free food, accommodation and chance to sell the work

Participants: international professional sculptors

Royalty: no royalty. Free food and accommodation close to the site. Travel expenses are not refunded.

Auctorial rights: The works will be exhibited for one year at the Centre d’interprétation de la pierre (CIP) or another public place. If sold during this time or earlier during the symposium, the organizers receive 10% of the prize. If the artist does not claim the work until 24 months after the symposium, it is passes into the ownership of the Stone Museum/CIP.

Material: stone provided by the organizer

Where: Centre d’interprétation de la pierre (CIP), Sprimont, Belgium

When: August 14 – 30, 2020 (participants must be onsite on August 13)

Deadline for application: before March 30, 2020

Working: the artists work outdoors with their own tools. Compressor if needed.

Theme: no theme. „Let your imagination run free and show us all your creativity to its peek”, as said in the information. And: „The Stone Symposium’s purpose is to promote an approach where the stone keeps all its sense, its sobriety and its specs without being distorted.”

Organizers: Centre d’interprétation de la pierre, Les Carrières de Sprimont, Les Carrières de Préalle; support from the Wallonia region, the Liège province, Sprimont city and the local tourist office

More information

Application form

Centre d’interprétation de la pierre (CIP)

