Application open for the 12th International Obernkirchen Sculptor Symposium August 29 – September 12, 2021

Artists will work the world famous Obernkirchen sandstone / Deadline for entries is October 31, 2020

Participants: international

Royalty: €1000 € per participant. The participating artists are offered free accommodation as well as free meals. Travel expenses – economy class – will be refunded by the organizer.

Material: about 1 m³ of Obernkirchen Sandstone will be supplied to the participants. It should be noted that the stone is very hard.

Where: Obernkirchen, close to Minden, not far from Hannover.

When: August 29 to September 12, 2021

Deadline for entries: October 31, 2020

Situation: the artist work on the church square in the city center. They must bring with their own tools. Compressed air and electricity is provided.

Auctorial rights: The works created during the symposium remain the property of the artists. They agree to lend their work to the city of Obernkirchen for a period of 2 years, unless it is sold in advance or urgently needed for an exhibition, etc. The installation and care within these 2 years is with the city of Obernkirchen.

Parallel to the symposium a sales exhibition will be arranged in the ballroom of the adjacent Obernkirchen Abbey. Here the participating artists have the opportunity to present and sell smaller works. If they sell a sculpture created during the symposium or a work of the accompanying art exhibition, the organizer will receive 20% of the sale price.

Program: The evenings are free. To promote meetings of artists and visitors, the Organizer will arrange meetings, guided tours and events. A visit to the quarry during the symposium will be part of the artists program.

Organizer: The symposium is drawn up by the non-profit „Kulturfenster Obernkirchen e.V.”.

Purpose of the association is the promotion of art and culture in Obernkirchen and the deepening of the art interest within the population. The symposium is held every 3 years.

International Obernkirchen Sculptor Symposium

(05.04.2020, USA: 04.05.2020)