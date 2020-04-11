Open Call: Ostrale-Biennale „O21“ from July 01 to October 03, 2021 in Dresden invites artists to submit at maximum 5 works

Theme is the role of art in times when economic growth is no longer a sustainable vision for our future / Deadline for entries is June 28, 2020

Participants: All artists, regardless of age, nationality, background or career status, are invited to apply with at maximum 5 works.

Material: All forms of contemporary visual art are welcome, including drawing, painting, graphics, photography, sculpture, installation, performance, digital and video art, sound installations and other forms not mentioned here.

Theme: „Quota, target / GDP / (De)growth / Rivers, streams, currents / Upstream: Looking at the environmental, social and economic dynamics of the last decade (or, to put it bluntly, ,the end of the world as we know it’), it is increasingly clear that the imperative of continuous growth and development is no longer a sustainable vision for our future, if we want one at all.

But even though more and more individuals come to this realization, the greater systems that govern our world and our societies seem less willing to change their ways. Sometimes it feels as if we are caught in a current against which it is pointless to fight, but swimming upstream seems more important than ever as we do not have as much time as would normally be needed for such fundamental cultural shifts.

The role of art in this context is problematic: should it serve as a means of to develop sensibility and empathy for a deeper understanding of these questions? Or would this be a restriction of artistic freedom and an invitation to propaganda? Is art a luxury of the developed world that should be abolished first when we reduce our consumption and limit our material needs? Or is it, on the contrary, the most important tool to survive and maintain our hopes in an otherwise hopeless and frightening world?”

Location: Dresden

Schedule: July 01 – October 03, 2021. As follow-up exhibition, „O21” will be shown in Kaunas, Lithuania as part of the European Capital of Culture 2022.

Deadline for applications: June 28, 2020

Participation fee (for administration expenses): €12 per person, €6 per student

Event: OSTRALE Biennale is a non-commercial exhibition for the promotion and presentation of international contemporary art on current topics.

Organization: A jury of art scholars, curators and art historians from 4 Eastern European countries, including the OSTRALE direction will select the artists. The transportation of artworks is organized and financed by the organizer. There is no entitlement to compensation for travel and material expenses. However, arrangements can be made in one-on-one conversation between Ostrale and the artist.

