Entries postponed to September 01, 2020 for the international open art competition „Wales Contemporary” – „Cymru GyFoes”

Artworks must be inspired by Wales / Total prizes of £12,000

Participants: The competition is open to all artists aged 18 and over based in the UK or internationally.

Topic: must be ,Inspired by Wales’ i.e. by its ancient history, its art history, its heritage, its landscape (rural, urban or political) and its contemporary culture.

Artworks: The artwork can be 2 or 3 dimensional and in any medium except photography or film. For 2d works the maximum size limit is 140 cm in any dimension, for 3 works 50 cm in any dimension. The artwork must be for sale. Sale prices should be inclusive of 30% commission. The artwork must have been made in the last three years.

Entry fees: £15 for one work, £25 for two and £34 for three.

Prizes:

* 1st Prize: £4000

* Highly commended 2 dimensional work: £2000

* Highly commended 3 dimensional: £2000

* Young Artist Prize (25 and under): £1000

* Prize for artists born, educated or resident in Wales: £1500

* Public choice: £1500

Deadline for entries: postponed to September 01, 2020.

Exhibition: The Exhibition will be shown at Waterfront Gallery, Milford Haven, Wales at a date still open due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The exhibition will then tour to: The Senedd and Pierhead Building, Cardiff. The delivery of work to the exhibition is the responsibility of the artists, including any custom charges and duties. The return of work after the exhibition is also the responsibility of the artists. It is highly recommended that the exhibiting artists insure with a reputable insurance company their works of art for their market value.

Organizers: Waterfront Gallery in association with the Welsh Government. Members of the jury are renowned artist Basil Beattie RA, Welsh-based sculptor Sebastien Boyesen, as well as painter and emeritus professor Gerda Roper.

Source: Wales Contemporary

Waterfront Gallery

