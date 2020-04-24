Female artists from all over the world may apply for residencies of 2 until 10 months on the idyllic Berlin peninsula of Schwanenwerder

Entries for 2021 open for artists from all fields (except graphics and applied arts) until November 30, 2020

What: Residencies from the Cordts Art Foundation exclusively for female artists from all over the world and all artistic fields (except graphics and applied arts). No age limit. Applicants should have completed their training or studies.

Duration: Participants live for 2 until 10 months in a former summerhouse on the idyllic Schwanenwerder peninsula at the Berlin Wannsee. Depending on their circumstances, financial aid for living expenses and costs for material may be granted. A monthly public transportation ticket from Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) and a bicycle will be provided.

Description on the webpage: „Women are underrepresented in art. Sculptor Franziska Seifert wants to change this, and, together with her husband Tim Cordts, she established a charitable foundation to support female artists through a residency programme. In the house on Schwanenwerder at the Wannsee lake in Berlin, female artists from all over the world can work … and carry out projects dear to their hearts…“

Applications shall be made informally and include the following:

* Curriculum vitae

* Artistic profile including publications and exhibitions

* Recent examples of your work (of the past three years)

* Motivation letter with a short statement of reasons

Deadline for applications for 2021 is November 30, 2020.

Entries only by Mail to Ms. Benedix.

Webpage

(25.04.2020, USA: 04.25.2020)