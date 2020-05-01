Application open until May 17, for “Sculpture by the Sea” in Bondi near Sydney, Australia from October 22 through November 08, 2020

Due to the Covid-19-situation, the organizers “welcome applications from artists who wish to exhibit sculptures shown previously” / Awards and subsidies

Bondi on the Eastern coast of Australia will be the venue of the 24th annual “Sculpture by the Sea” to be held from October 22 through November 08, 2020. Artists from around Australia and internationally are invited to submit works for the popular outdoor art exhibition.

Applications close Sunday, May 17, 11.59 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time.

Awards and subsidies:

* The Aqualand Sculpture Award of $70,000;

* Each artist’s costs are underwritten up to $2,000, and all reasonable installation equipment is provided at no cost;

* Three Helen Lempriere Scholarships of $30,000 each open to Australian artists;

* Four subsidies of $5,000 – $10,000 for new and innovative artworks funded by the Australia Council for the Arts;

* Two Clitheroe Foundation Emerging Artists Mentorships of $15,000 for young Australian artists;

* $20,000 for a Greek artist to exhibit;

* $10,000 for a Czech artist to exhibit;

* Dick Bett Memorial Invitation for a Tasmanian artist of $5,000.

Bondi is located near Sydney, the capital of New South Wales. The venue of the exhibition is along the iconic coastal walk between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. Works may be installed on rock platforms, garden bed, cliff top, park areas at Marks Park, and in the sea.

Allowed are all types, forms, and sizes of sculpture, in all materials. Works must withstand sun, extremely strong wind, rain, salt spray, and playful children climbing on the sculpture.

The organizers do not offer support for accommodation or travel/transportation expenses.

Due to the challenges caused by Covid-19, it is said in the terms and conditions: “We welcome applications from artists who wish to exhibit sculptures shown previously, in Sculpture by the Sea or elsewhere, five or more years ago. This year will not be a retrospective exhibition, but it may feature a number of sculptures previously exhibited.”

Submissions

Video with a virtual tour of Sculpture by the Sea in Cottesloe in Western Australia in March 2020

(02.05.2020, USA: 05.02.2020)