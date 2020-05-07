Grassi Pietre: webinars about Andrea Palladio and his influence on Thomas Jefferson’s ideas for architecture and society

“Conversations on Palladio and his stones” is the title of a series of webinars organized by Grassi Pietre stone company from Vicenza. Andrea Palladio (1508-1580) ended his career in this city in Northern Italy, and Vicenza limestone had been his favorite building material, as he wrote in one of his “Four Books on Architecture”.

“Jefferson meets Palladio: Conversation about New Worlds “ is the topic of two webinars on Friday, 08 May 2020, at 12:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) and at 12 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST).

Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) was one of the leading thinkers of his time. He wrote the draft of The Declaration of Independence (1776), which outlined a new relationship between the state and the citizen, and also was a successful architect of New America. Of rural origin and being self-taught, he got his main inspirations from Andrea Palladio’s publications and works where he learned to adapt the Roman construction ideas to modern times.

Harmony was one of his key ideas – in architecture and also in society.

Giorgio Valentini from Grassi Pietre will head the webinar. The target group is mainly American architects.

