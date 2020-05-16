Submissions open (until October 30, 2020) for the 5th Lih Pao International Sculpture Biennial Awards

International sculptors younger than 50 years may enter models depicting the artist’s imagination of the future / Theme is “Infinity”

Participants: any Chinese or international artists born after January 01, 1970 (inclusive)

Event: 5th Lih Pao International Sculpture Biennial Awards

Theme: Infinity

Material: all materials suitable for an everlasting exhibition

Prizes:

* First Prize (x 1): 30,000 USD, a prize cup and a certificate of merit;

* Tsai Yun Prize (x 1): 10,000 USD, a prize cup and a certificate of merit;

* Enterprise Award (x 1): 10,000 USD, a prize cup and a certificate of merit;

* Prize for Excellence (x 2): 5,000 USD, a prize cup and a certificate of merit;

* Honorable Mention (x 5): 2,000 USD and a certificate of merit;

* Winners of the First Prize, Tsai Yun Prize, Enterprise Award and Prize for Excellence will be invited to attend the awarding ceremony and subsidized for a three-day-and-two-night complimentary accommodation (voucher) and air ticket: 500 USD for the tour in Asia and 1000 USD for travel to the rest of the world.

Procedure: Entries must be digital in form of photos of a model plus a description of the work. At maximus 2 entries per person. 2-4 reference works may be uploaded as well.

Out of all the entries, 30 works will be selected for the second evaluation.

These semi-finalists shall provide models that are nearly or same with their practical works in material and shape (the size must not exceed 50 cm x 50 cm x 50 cm).

The judges will select 10 entries from the models in this first phase, of which five will be awarded Prize for Excellence and the other five will enter the second phase.

Second Phase: A practical work for further review shall not be less than 180 centimeters in the sum of its length, width, and height (excluding the pedestal), and its weight shall not exceed 1000 kilograms.

Deadline for entries: October 30, 2020

Aim of the exhibition: the Awards is expected to open up the artist’s infinite imagination of the future through the vocabulary of sculpture. “The world of reality has its limits; the world of imagination is boundless” (Jean-Jacques Rousseau).

Organizers: Lih Pao Foundation and Lih Pao Cultural Art Foundation, Taiwan

Co-Organizers: Netherlands Trade and Investment Office; Department of Sculpture, National Taiwan University of Arts; Department of Fine Arts, National Taipei University of Arts; Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts in Japan; National Symphony Orchestra; Artco Monthly & Investment; Pilot Media Group

(17.05.2020, USA: 05.17.2020)