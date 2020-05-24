Until June 30, 2020: Submissions open for the Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA)

Entries must be products or product ideas which “lead to a better lifestyle, improve the manufacturing methods and balance city life with nature”

Competition: Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA), by Xiongan Future Industrial Design Institute

Open for: professional designers, design teams, design studios, companies, universities and institutes from all countries and all creative fields

Entries (only digital):

* modern products which have been on the market for no more than 2 years;

* concepts: design ideas which were not published, sold or produced in the market, with significant innovation in functions, structure, form, technology, materials, and low carbon impact.

Prizes:

The total award pool of 4,300,000 RMB (about 560,000 €) will be divided as follows:

* Best of the Best: 1,000,000 RMB

* Gold award (5 winners): 500,000 RMB each,

* Future Star Award (2 winners): 150,000 RMB each

* Good Design Award (25 winners): 20,000 RMB each

* Nominations Award: 200 nominations.

The winners and their works will be presented in mainstream media all over the world and in virtual and real exhibitions.

Categories for entries:

* transportation means,

* manufacturing equipment,

* information processing,

* home life / consumer goods,

* sports and healthcare,

* public facilities / city life,

* culture & creativity,

* communication design.

Deadline for submissions: June 30, 2020. No admission charge.

Concept: The GIDA Award was created to discover the future design, inspire future lifestyles and empower future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”, exchanging good design, towards a smart and sustainable development. Its mission is to “lead to a better lifestyle, improv the manufacturing methods, and balance city life with nature.”

Submission

(25.05.2020, USA: 05.25.2020)