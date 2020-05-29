“Challenge” competition by Spanish Rosalstones company: “build with stone today for a sustainable tomorrow”

Spanish Rosalstones company sent us the following press release about its competition “Let’s build a better future”:

Let’s be bold and rack our brains about a new way of living, of constructing and of organising the territory and ourselves.

LET’S NOT GO BACK TO “NORMAL”!

Let’s reflect on the improvements and innovations that we’d like to see from now on

You:

* Convey your ideas in the format you prefer (an article, a poem, a sketch, a video)

* Share it on social media with the hashtag # #buildachange or email it to info@rosalstones.com

* Challenge at least one other person by tagging them in your post or by sending them this message.

Us:

* We’ll collect all the ideas and share those received by email

* We’ll showcase all your ideas during the “build in stone today for a sustainable tomorrow” event* to sum up everyone’s thoughts.

* With the University of Cartagena and the College of architects of Murcia, Spain. Date: pending confirmation

Prize (see photo below):

This solid stone piece produced by us will be delivered to whoever gets most likes in their challenge post on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin) tagging @rosalstones and challenging at least one other person.

Design by Josep Vila Capdevila. PORTICOS collection. *45×30 cm piece

Rosalstones

(30.05.2020, USA: 05.30.2020)