For young emerging Tunesian artists: the Rambourg Foundation Prize for Contemporary Art (submissions postponed to July 15, 2020)

In its 3rd editon, the Rambourg Foundation Prize will focus on Contemporary Art in Tunesia

Young emerging Tunesian artists may enter the competition with a project from this field of art: “The Rambourg Foundation does not impose any delimitation on this field, leaving to each candidate the appreciation of what contemporary art is and to justify if necessary, in what way their projects are connected to it,” as said on the webpage.

Prizes:

* 1st prize: 50,000 Tunesian Dinars

* 2nd prize: 20,000 Tunesian Dinars

More than this, “the winners will receive a tailored support for their project (in the creation, for example of a catalog or an exhibition, etc).”

Deadline for submissions was postponed to July 15, 2020.

Organizer: The Rambourg Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2011 in the United Kingdom. It is named after its founders Guillaume Rambourg and Olfa Terras. Established in Tunisia since 2015, it works mainly to develop the creative and cultural economy in Tunisia through territorial development. It is committed to changing the society by putting art, culture, heritage, sport and creativity closer to the people.

In the privious editions in 206 and 2018, an endowment of 20,000 dinars had been given to 6 young Tunisian artists each to give a support in the production of an innovative project in arts and culture. As Contemporary Art is in great expansion in Tunisia, the Prize is now meant to give a support to this field, as said on the wepage.

(30.05.2020, USA: 05.30.2020)