One-year-grants by the Pollock-Krasner Foundation for recognized artists in financial need

Expressionist painters Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock wanted to relieve the financial burden on professionals to help them through difficult times

The Pollock-Krasner Foundation’s mission is to aid, internationally, those individuals who have worked as artists over a significant period of time. The dual criteria for grants are recognizable artistic merit and financial need (that are not necessarily catastrophic), whether professional, personal or both.

There are no deadlines. Grants are intended for a one-year period of time.

Pollock-Krasner grants have enabled artists to create new work, purchase needed materials, and pay for studio rent, as well as their personal and medical expenses. Past recipients of acknowledge their critical impact in allowing concentrated time for studio work, and in preparing for exhibitions and other professional opportunities such as accepting a residency.

Applications may come from visual artists like painters or sculptors and artists who work on paper, including printmakers. Not accept are applications from commercial artists, video artists, performance artists, filmmakers, crafts-makers, or any artist whose work primarily falls into these categories. The Foundation does not make grants to students or fund academic study. The Foundation does not make grants to pay for past debts, legal fees, or personal travel.

The size of the grant is determined by the individual circumstances of the artist. Professional exhibition history will be taken into consideration. Artists must be actively exhibiting their current work in professional artistic venues, such as gallery and museum spaces.

The application is only online, as said on the webpage. Needed is

* Cover Letter – A cover letter stating for what specific purpose (professional, personal and/or medical) you require funds and in what amount;

* Resume/Curriculum Vitae;

* Artist Statement – a one page statement describing the 10 images you have included with your application;

* Digital Images of up to 10 works completed within the past 10 years;

…

Self-presentation on the foundation’s webpages: Through the generosity of the late Lee Krasner, one of the leading abstract expressionist painters and the widow of Jackson Pollock, the Pollock-Krasner Foundation was established in 1985 to provide financial assistance to individual working visual artists of established ability.

The founders finished their training just as the Great Depression of the 1930s was devastating the U.S. economy. Millions of people were out of work, and the prospects for young unknown artists were dim. From 1935 to 1943, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) Federal Art Project gave them, and thousands of other artists nationwide, a living wage to do the work for which they were trained.

Lee Krasner never forgot the personal and professional advantages she and Pollock received on the WPA, and was mindful of the lack of such opportunities in the contemporary art world. In planning her legacy, she envisioned a charitable organization that would serve a similar function: to relieve the financial burden on recognized professional artists so they can practice and advance their work. Her prudent management of Pollock’s estate, as well as her own successful career, provided the initial funding to make that vision a reality.

Since its inception in 1985, the Foundation awarded over 4,600 grants totaling nearly 77 million dollars to artists in 78 countries. Alone in the 2019-2020 grant cycle, $2,811,000 went to 121 international artists.

Grants by the Pollock-Krasner Foundation

(07.06.2020, USA: 06.07.2020)