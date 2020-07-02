Pure Talents Contest at imm Cologne 2021: chances for young talents working in the field of furniture to show their ideas to the world

In the LivingKitchen Selection in coming January, also concepts and objects for the wide range of cooking at home will be awarded

Participants: Students of design and up-and-coming designers from all over the world are invited to enter, providing that they graduated no more than three years ago, i.e. after 1 January 2017. Entries from groups of up to three members are also welcome as long as each member meets the requirements concerning their current course of study or their degree award.

Description: The Pure Talents Contest is amongst the most highly recognized international design competitions for up-and-coming designers. Hosted by one of the world’s most important interior design trade fairs, it is the platform on which emerging talent can showcase their products to a large audience and make their first contacts in the industry. In the past seventeen years, a total of 476 products by 526 designers from all over the world have been presented at imm cologne as part of the contest exhibition.

Many of these products have found their way into the collections of well-known manufacturers. Up to 20 current pieces of work by design students and young designers from all over the world will be put forward and showcased. From this selection, the three most talented international up-and-coming designers in 2021 will be chosen by the jury. The LivingKitchen Selection Prize is selected from up to 6 works.

An Audience Prize will also be awarded.

When, where: imm Cologne fair, Cologne, Germany (January 18. – 24, 2021)

Awards:

*Pure Talents Contest: First prize: € 3,000, Second prize: € 2,000, Third prize: € 1,000, Audience Prize € 1,000

* LivingKitchen Selection: € 3,000

There is no fee for entries.

Categories:

* Pure Talents Contest: Furniture, Home Accessories, Lighting, Floor Coverings, Wallpapers and Textiles, Smart Home

* LivingKitchen Selection: Kitchen Concepts, Concepts for Electrical Appliances, Kitchen Accessories and Kitchen Utensils

Selection: The designs should be no more than one year old. Product entries are restricted to prototypes that are not yet in series production. At most, they may be in the preparation stage for series production. Products submitted may have already been on show at other exhibitions or have been featured in publications. Every participant may enter up to three products. A full-sized model of the submitted product or products must already be available for presentation in the exhibition, or it must be possible for the entrant to produce a full-sized model in time for the exhibition at his/her own expense.

Deadline for submissions: September 17, 2020

Source: imm Cologne

(02.07.2020, USA: 07.02.2020)