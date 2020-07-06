Three lavish residencies for worldwide artists who are interested in a cooperation with scientists researching aesthetic liking and aesthetic preferences

Participants may start a new project or continue on older one, during 3 months in Frankfurt/Main, Germany at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics

The German Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics offers 3 residencies of 3 months for worldwide artists from various disciplines to collaborate with scientists and researchers. By this invitation, the scientists of the well-known institute aim to enrich their understanding of the mechanisms, elicitors and functions of aesthetic liking and aesthetic preferences. Central questions of their research are, as said on the webpage of the institute: “Who appreciates what and why and under which conditions? What functions do aesthetic practices and preferences serve for individuals, social groups, and societies?”

“INHABIT“ is the name of the Artist in Residence Program. Three such stays are on schedule in the coming year in Frankfurt/Main, Germany:

* INHABIT #4: February – April 2021

* INHABIT #5: May – July 2021

* INHABIT #6: September – November 2021

The deadline for all is August 16, 2020. The jury will publish its decision in October 2020.

Each participant will receive:

* a royalty of € 6.000,

* an accommodation fee of € 2.000,

* travel costs to and in Frankfurt/Main, Germany,

* a production and realization budget depending on the project,

* collaboration with scientists,

* access to the institute’s library, sound studio and scientific facilities,

* curatorial support during the residency.

Participants are expected to:

* be interested in interdisciplinary collaboration between art and science;

* use the residency to start a new project or continue an older one in the form of an exhibition, performance, concert, or any other format;

* be active in contemporary culture and respond to the institute with innovative and challenging ideas.

“Openness to the mission of the institute and interest and readiness to work together with individual researchers or research groups are naturally preconditions,” the webpage informs.

The Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) is part of the prestigious Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science, where leading scientists can devote themselves to science funded by the German state. Its goal is to support fundamental research in the natural, life, and social sciences. 18 of its members were winners of the Nobel Prize. The society has 86 different institutes.

Application

(06.07.2020, USA: 07.06.2020)