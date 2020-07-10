For US-artists: call for entries for an artwork at the new gateway plaza in Spartanburg, South Carolina

With a budget of US-$ 455,000, a work for public enjoyment and engagement shall be created

Theme: an iconic outdoor artwork for the new gateway plaza of the 500 Northside Station building in Spartanburg, SC, is to be created. It shall be designed and installed for public enjoyment and engagement and be a visual extension of the community’s endeavors to become a “safe, vibrant, healthy community.”

Where: at 400 Howard Street at the corner of Howard Street and College Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Budget: US-$ 455,000 for all soft and hard costs

Goals of the artwork, as said in the information pdf :

* to activate and enhance the cultural connectivity, economic vitality and inspire healthy lifestyles via walkability in the Northside through artwork and creative place-making;

* to engage the history, natural beauty and cultural identity of the community;

* to create a compelling visual experience for the public, while considering the surrounding architecture and landscape of the site;

* to provide an opportunity for community engagement and ownership of the neighborhood revival with the residents of the Northside and the larger Spartanburg community – both young and old.

Deadline for applications: August 21, 2020 (5:00 PM Central Time Zone)

Selection of the artists: The selection process will proceed via a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and include interviews and presentations by a selected number of artists. Out of them, the group to a maximum of 3 finalists will be chosen. They will get an honorarium of $ 500 for their virtual presentation. The Committee will vote on the winner.

About the city: Spartanburg prides itself on being historically Southern and culturally modern. Situated in the northwestern corner of the state at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains and at the intersection of Interstates 85 and 26, the city with a combined population of over 300,000 is known as the “crossroads of the New South.” Drawing on its history as the state’s textile manufacturing capital, Spartanburg continues to be a hub for economic development and innovation.

Organizers: the project is a partnership between the Northside Development Group (NDP) and Northside Gateway Art Committee. NDP is a non-profit corporation serving to encourage and manage the redevelopment of the City of Spartanburg’s Northside community.

More Information

(11.07.2020, USA: 07.11.2020)