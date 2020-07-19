Application open until September 30, 2020 for the 1. Art Award Hannes Malte Mahler

The prize consists of a cash award of € 15,000 and a production fund of up to € 105,000

Call: 1. Art Award Hannes Malte Mahler – it is art

Participants: artists regardless of age, gender, or nationality. The only condition is a completed course of training in the Fine Arts or a documented longstanding professional career.

Topic: The prize will be given for generating a work of art that must reflect or elaborate on the genre-spanning concept of art evident in Hannes Malte Mahler’s oeuvre (more information).

The prize consists of a cash award of € 15,000 and a production fund of up to € 105,000. The award winner will be announced on the fifth anniversary of Hannes Malte Mahler’s death on July 18, 2021. The finished work will be exhibited in Hanover, possibly in the Sprengel Museum, during autumn 2022 and spring 2023.

Deadline for applications: September 30, 2020

Organizer: Verein Feinkust e.V.

