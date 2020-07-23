Matteo Leorato: dancing vases for dried plants

The designer with studio in Barcelona has created decorative everyday objects for the Italian company Mondo Marmo Design

The shape in the photo above is a vase, or so the Spanish designer Matteo Leorato says, and you have to believe him. However, questions remain: where should the water for the plant be filled in, and where should the stems go?

The answers to these questions are self-evident if you look at the following photos: the designer has created vases for dried plants here.

After all, some greenery has a very special beauty in the dried stage, and in addition, dried seeds to survive the winter until next spring without damage.

The shapes that Leorato gives these vases warrant a closer look. In our impression, they have something of a dancing quality, as if the left and right halves had only come together closely for a moment, as perhaps in a tango.

The material is different types of marble, which are processed by the company Mondo Marmo Design, based in the Valpantena valley not far from Verona.

Matteo Leorato

Mondo Marmo Design

Fotos: Matteo Leorato

See also:



(24.07.2020, USA: 07.24.2020)