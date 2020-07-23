Matteo Leorato: dancing vases for dried plants

The designer with studio in Barcelona has created decorative everyday objects for the Italian company Mondo Marmo Design
The shape in the photo above is a vase, or so the Spanish designer Matteo Leorato says, and you have to believe him. However, questions remain: where should the water for the plant be filled in, and where should the stems go?
The answers to these questions are self-evident if you look at the following photos: the designer has created vases for dried plants here.
After all, some greenery has a very special beauty in the dried stage, and in addition, dried seeds to survive the winter until next spring without damage.
The shapes that Leorato gives these vases warrant a closer look. In our impression, they have something of a dancing quality, as if the left and right halves had only come together closely for a moment, as perhaps in a tango.
The material is different types of marble, which are processed by the company Mondo Marmo Design, based in the Valpantena valley not far from Verona.
Fotos: Matteo Leorato
