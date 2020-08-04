Call for architects to develop ideas about “Living Upon the Play”

47th Nisshin Kogyo Architectural Design Competition has a prize total of 2,600,000 Yen / Deadline is October 01, 2020

Participants: architects or organizations like architectural faculties at universities etc

Event: 47th Nisshin Kogyo Architectural Design Competition

Prizes:

* 1st Prize (one): 1,000,000 Yen (9,400 US-$)

* 2nd Prize (one): 500,000 Yen (4,700 US-S)

* 3rd Prize (one): 300,000 Yen (2,830 (US-$)

* Merit Prize (eight): 100,000 Yen each (940 US-$)

Income tax not included.

Topic: Wanted are architectural ideas for “Living Upon the Play”.

Description: “Playing” has many meanings like playing like an infant, having fun with friends, indulging in drinks or gambling, taking breaks between work and study, having the leeway to things, seeking beauty in literature and art isolated from the secular world – in any case, it is like a source to life, an act full of humanity contrary to pursuing functionality and rationality.

For more information, see “Past Competitions” on the webpage.

Deadline for submissions: October 01, 2020

Entrance fee: none

Procedure: registration is needed for submission. For multiple submissions, applicants have to register multiple times.

Submissions are allowed only with one sheet of thick drawing paper (like Kent paper) of A2-Size (420mm x 594mm) sent by postal delivery to the address given on the webpage. Submissions shall only be made with drawings or pictures. Explanation in words should be kept to a minimum.

The ideas should not have been published or shown to the public before in whole or in part, including social media.

Copyright: Copyright on the entries will remain with the applicants, but the organizers will have the right to publish the winning entries in magazines and other media.

Organizer: Nisshin Kogyo Co., Ltd was founded in 1922 as the pioneer in the manufacturing of waterproof materials in Japan, according to the company webpage. Its newest products are eco-friendly asphalt waterproof materials and systems.

