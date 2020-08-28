Call for 6 stone or wood sculptors respectively for the 1st Fichtelgebirge International Art Biennial in Marktleuthen, Germany, from May 28 until June 11, 2021

The new art event is meant to enhance the small city’s national and international recognition / For selected artists: free accommodation, travel costs and a royalty of 2000 €

Participants: German and international sculptors, 3 working with stone and 3 with wood. Applicants must have a long practice in their profession, with exhibitions at public platforms, or with a formal art education. No age limit.

Event: 1st Fichtelgebirge International Art Biennial – Marktleuthen. Sculptors work open air close to the Marktleuthen City hall. They have to bring their tools along but can get help with larger tools or support for mounting.

Where: Marktleuthen is located at the Nature Park Fichtelgebirge, Germany, not too far from Nuremberg and close to the Czech border. The city has about 4000 inhabitants.

Schedule: May 28 until June 11, 2021

Application deadline: January 31, 2021

Entry fee: none

Royalty: 2000 € for each sculptor. The work created during the Biennial becomes the property of the city of Marktleuthen. The organizer pays the travel expenses, accommodation, food (or the costs for self-catering).

Material:

* Stone: regional granite 1,70 m x 70 cm x 50 cm,

* Wood: 2 m x 60 cm (spruce or oak)

Theme: „New Generation“.

Application: sculptors enter a CV and 10 jpg images of their best works. One of these works will be selected to be created during the Biennial. Application only by Mail.

Background: the Biennial is meant to enhance the city’s national and international recognition and embellish downtown Marktleuthen with art. Simultaneously, an exhibition of paintings will take place in the City Hall. There is a call for 3 painters.

1st Fichtelgebirge International Art Biennial (pdf)

Marktleuthen (German)

For further information, contacts and correspondence:

Mr. Emmanuel Eni, P.O.Box 241, 95602 Marktredwitz

Tel .: 0176 45740896

(29.08.2020, USA: 08.29.2020)