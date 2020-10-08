Call for proposals for a memorial for the victims of the racist attack on February 19, 2020, in the city of Hanau, Germany (Hanau Shootings)

German and international artists can submit projects entries until November 16, 2020 / 75.000 € are available for the realization of the winning idea

Call for proposals: Memorial for the victims of the racist attack in Hanau on February 19, 2020 (Hanau Shootings). “The memorial must pay tribute to those killed, but at the same time, it should be directed towards the future and deal with topics such as diversity, living together, community“, as said in the information pdf in German language.

Participants: Artists or groups from Germany and the whole world. Applicants must have a certificate of craft or of their artistic studies. There is no age limit.

Where: Hanau, not far from Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Competition:

* in the 1st stage, the participants shall submit a draft without planning precisely for a particular site in Hanau. There is no fee for this.

* In the 2nd stage, a maximum of 7 ideas will be selected from these submissions, which will be elaborated by the artists including creating a model. For this, they receive a fee of 750 €.

* From these designs, the winning project will be selected. A maximum of 75,000 € is available for the realization (including artist‘s fee, production, material costs, transportation, installation, tax). The city of Hanau will provide the foundation for the memorial.

Material: sculptural works in metal, stone, or tempered glass. Also possible are video installations or “digital commemorations“. Suggestions for a combination of a haptic memorial with a digital remembrance are explicitly wanted.

Background: on February 19, 2020, an attack with racist motives was carried out in downtown Hanau. 9 citizens were murdered: Gökhan Gültekin, Sedat Gürbüz, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Hamza Kenan Kurtović, Vili-Viorel Păun, Fatih Saraçoğlu, Ferhat Unvar, Kaloyan Velkov. The victims are already remembered in various forms in the city; now a memorial is to commemorate them and the terrible deed.

Deadline for applications: November 16, 2020. The application may be submitted in German and English. However, the call for applications is only available in German.

Procedure:

* on November 25, 2020, the artists for the 2nd stage will be announced;

* between November 30th and December 11th they have the opportunity (not the obligation) to get to know Hanau on one day. The city will cover travel expenses;

* the jury’s decision will be announced on May 19, 2021. The participants must be present.

* The memorial is to be realized in 2021.

The selected artist can pass on the commission for the memorial to a third party.

A publication is to be published for the competition, to which the selected artist will contribute photos of the work process. After completion, the memorial will become the property of the city of Hanau.

The jury, chaired by the Lord Mayor, consists of two representatives of each of the victims‘ families. There is also an advisory board.

Download Call for Proposals (German)

Wikipedia: Hanau shootings

(10.10.2020)