Application open for a 6-8 weeks residency in Luxembourg for a visual artist from all EU member states to work on the topic of “Climate Action in the Wake of COVID-19: Build Back Better”

Participants: one artist (or an artist duo) from a EU member state under the age of 35 (born after January 01, 1986) and fluent in English.

Call: 6-8 week residency in Luxembourg from early May until the end of June 2021 including a mentoring by Finnish artist Jorma Puranen. The program is meant to enable the selected artist to develop her/his practice and create a new body of work(s)

* The selected artist will will be provided with a living/working space and receive a €100 daily contribution to the living costs;

* the artist will be granted a contribution towards production of €500 at the beginning of the residency and a success fee of €1,000 at the end of the residency, provided that a work (or body of works) was produced;

* travel costs to and from Luxembourg (for the residency) will be covered, and, before the start of the residency, to and from Jorma Puranen’s studio;

* Upon completion of the residency, the EIB may consider acquiring an artwork produced on-site by the artist.

Art category: visual arts

Topic: The call for “Climate Action in the Wake of COVID-19: Build Back Better” challenges artists to create a work that unpacks the complicated relationship between climate action and the pandemic response. It asks artists to explore post-pandemic reconstruction as an opportunity to tackle the environmental issues exacerbated by the pandemic. How can art help to lead us into a post-pandemic world?

Application deadline: January 10, 2021

Organizer: Artists Development Programme (ADP) of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Institute.

ADP is a residency and mentorship programme in Luxembourg organised by the EIB Institute. The ADP offers emerging European visual artists under the age of 35 the opportunity to develop their practice in a high quality professional context without any material constraints. It involves the creation of an art project under the mentorship of an internationally renowned artist. The mentors provide an exceptional tutoring and networking opportunity for young artists, while the exhibition of works from the project at the EIB premises adds the credibility of an established setting.

The EIB Institute was set up within the EIB Group (European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund) to promote and support social, cultural, and academic initiatives with European stakeholders and the public at large. It is a key pillar of the EIB Group’s community and citizenship engagement.

Call for applications

