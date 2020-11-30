Third Re-Use Italy competition for architects, engineers, students: give the ruins of the Chiesa Diruta church new life as Concert Hall

Total Prize money of 4000 € for ideas to give back this forgotten historical building to the citizenry of Grottole in Southern Italy

Participants: international to architects, engineers, and students

Competition: give the ruins of the “fallen down Church” Chiesa Diruta in Southern Italy a new purpose as a Concert Hall.

Where: Grottole, Matera province

Royalties: 1st prize: 2500 €, 2nd prize: 1500 €, 3rd prize: 500 € plus 10 honorable mentions and special mentions for innovative proposals.

Important: there is no real Concert Hall planed, but the submitted projects will be displayed at an exhibition in April 2021 in Grottole. The winners, in addition to receiving a prize, will be invited to explain their projects to the citizens of the little town.

Submission deadline: March 12, 2021

Submission fees (intended to cover the organization costs, the prizes, the exhibition of the projects, the publishing of a book, and other technical performances related to the organization):

* Early registration (until December 13, 2020): 55 €

* Regular registration (December 14, 2020 – January 24, 2021): 65 €

* Late registration (January 25, 2021 – March 12, 2021): 75 €

History: Chiesa Diruta is a catholic church built in the 15th century, in order to host the local community of clergymen and to become one the most important churches of the bishopric. It had a rich architecture and remarkable features: ten altars; a choir with an organ, accessible by a stone staircase; a wooden suspended pulpit; a wooden rectangular choir made of 24 seats; a baptismal font on the right side of the entrance; a sacristy on the southern side of the choir and a symmetrical room on the other side, not used for rituals.

On September 08, 1694, an earthquake seriously damaged the church, which was affected by collapses during the following decades. Later sources write about a “fallen down church” already in 1774, however it was still used for celebrations, held in the chapels or in the sacristy, while at the beginning of the 19th century, it was completely abandoned. After 1985, many restoration works were carried out, such as: injections of mortar into the masonry; concrete screeds and curbs on the lateral vaults and on the transept; reinforced seams on the buttress; reinforced concrete walls in the caves under the apsis.

Background: In a “Manifesto” on the webpage, the organizers write: The Italian landscape is full of forgotten historical buildings. The cultural project Re-use Italy has the long term goal of focusing the public attention on this issue, promoting activities that show how it is still possible to bring back life inside those ruins, activating a renovation process. We believe that the refurbishment of the abandoned historical environment represents a resource for Italy, and the architecture project must have a fundamental role.

Photos: Re-Use Italy

(01.12.2020, USA: 12.01.2020)