Application open for 18th International Symposium of Monumental Sculptures in Oudon, France from August 01 to 12, 2021 (deadline: February 01, 2021)

Participants: 5 international sculptors

Event: 18th International Symposium of Monumental Sculptures.

Where: city of Oudon in the Départment Loire-Atlantique in Western France. The symposium will be held open air at the harbor of Oudon.

Royalty: Accommodation, lunch and dinner will be provided. For the perfect execution of work, foreign artists will be paid an amount of 2000 € TTC (all taxes included). Artists from France will receive 1500 € TTC. Participants have to bring with and use their own tools and have to pay their travel expenses. The finished works will become the property of the town of Oudon and will be included in the city’s sculpture trail through downtown.

Theme: “The four elements“ (Water, Earth, Fire and Air)

Material: stone, wood, metal. Maximum height of a work in wood or stone: 2.5 m. Maximum height of metal: 3 m.

Simultaneously, a workshop of clay modelling and sculpture and a workshop of wrought iron will be opened to the public, proposing educational activities.

Deadline for submissions: February 01, 2021

Background, according to the webpage: Oudon, a small historical town in the Loire Valley opened itself to the artistic world when it welcomed the sculptor Jean-Claude Lambert, for 6 weeks, in summer 1996. For the second symposium French and foreigner artists came to join him. Then a workshop of introduction to clay modelling and sculpture was created in parallel of this symposium. In 2005, the artistic event considered as essential became a biannual event. Since 2013, O’CAP Association has organized this event.

Organizer: O’Cap (Odon Culture Art Patrimoine)

https://ocapetc.wixsite.com/ocap-oudon

(01.12.2020, USA: 12.01.2020)