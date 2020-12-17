Three grants of €12,500 each for international artists working with media

From July to December 2021, the Foundation of Lower Saxony supports projects from video art and net-based projects to audio works and audio-visual installations / Application deadline: February 10, 2021

What: 3 grants (€12,500 each) for international artists working in media art

Where: Edith-Russ-Haus für Medienkunst (Edith Russ House for Media Art) in Oldenburg, Germany, about 50 km west of Bremen

When: July to December 2021

Task: the grant of the Foundation of Lower Saxony is awarded for the production of a new project in the area of media art

Procedure:

* the project or artistic work should be completed within the six-month duration of the grant. However, an extension up until April 2022 may be negotiated;

* residency in Oldenburg is compulsory for at least one month. If desired, grant recipients may apply to stay in a furnished guest Apartment;

* only artists may apply, institutions may not;

* only one application per person per year is permitted;

* artist groups may apply; however, the grant amount is the same as for individuals;

* grant recipients are expected to get involved in the activities of the Edith-Russ-Haus, including, for example, running a workshop or giving presentations and artist talks. The activities will be arranged in consultation with the Edith-Russ-Haus;

* beyond the grant, no further costs will be covered (such as travel or living expenses or technical means);

* applications may be submitted in English or German. As the jury will be international, applications in German must include an English translation of the key statements.

Application deadline: February 10, 2021

Organizer: the Edith-Russ-Haus für Medienkunst (ERHfM) sees itself as a place of presentation and communication exploring media in contemporary art practice. In its exhibition program, innovative and experimental positions are shown. It organizes the international scholarship program for media art of the Foundation of Lower Saxony.

More Information: Edith-Russ-Haus für Medienkunst

(18.12.2020, USA: 12.18.2020)