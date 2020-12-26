The Wheelwright Prize grants US$ 100,000 to an intensive architectural research project with a significant impact on architectural discourse and practice

Emerging architects with a professional degree from all over the world may apply until January 31, 2021

Wheelwright Prize: US$ 100,000 to support the proposed research project. More than this, the prize comprises an invitation to lecture at Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD) and to publish about the research in a GSD publication.

Topic: This annual prize is dedicated to fostering expansive, intensive research that shows potential to make a significant impact on architectural discourse and practice.

Target group: emerging architects practicing anywhere in the world. Applicants must have received a degree from a professionally accredited architecture program in the past 15 years. An affiliation to the GSD is not required. The grant may not be applied to university tuition. However, it may be applied to fees for workshops and conferences. Applicants need not to have completed any built projects.

Application fee: none.

Deadline: January 31, 2021.

Procedure:

* Application only on the online platform.

* Submission of: CV, portfolios, written description of proposed research project, l list of three professional references (all in English).

* The winner of the Prize is expected to commence his/her research project within 12 months of winning the prize, and to complete it within 2 years.

* Winners based in the United States are expected to undertake some amount of research outside the country.

* Winners are not required to submit a report, but will be invited to present their findings within the programs at Harvard GSD (lectures, publications, exhibitions).

* Throughout the research process, jury members and other GSD faculty are committed to providing regular guidance and peer feedback, in support of the project’s overall growth and development.

Organizer: In 2013, Harvard GSD recast the Arthur W. Wheelwright Traveling Fellowship -established in 1935 in memory of Wheelwright, Class of 1887 – into its current form. Before, it had been intended to encourage the study of architecture outside the United States only for GSD alumni.

Past fellows have included Paul Rudolph, Eliot Noyes, William Wurster, Christopher Tunnard, I. M. Pei, Farès el-Dahdah, Adele Santos, and Linda Pollak.

In 2020, the prize was awarded to Daniel Fernández Pascual, whose winning proposal Being Shellfish: The Architecture of Intertidal Cohabitation examines the intertidal zone—coastal territory that is exposed to air at low tide, and covered with seawater at high tide—and its potential to advance architectural knowledge and material futures.

More information: Wheelwright Prize

(28.12.2020, USA: 12.28.2020)