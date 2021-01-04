Until February 25, 2021: Submissions open for the 4th Desert Sculpture International Symposium in Minqin, China

This year’s theme is “The Sound of Camels on the Silk Road” / The 20-30 finally selected artists do only enter a model of their work, the realization will be done by local specialist

Participants: open to professional artists from all over the world

Event: 4th Desert Sculpture International Symposium in Minqin, Gansu Province, in Northern China (not to be confused with Minqing in Fujian province in the South)

Royalty:

* the royalty for the selected artists is ¥60,000 before tax (~ US$ 9200) each. But the selected artists will not be those who realize the sculpture. He or she will only produce a model of the work. Local craftspeople will realize the sculpture according to the model.

* Participating sculptors will receive the honorary certificate issued by the People’s Government of Minqin County.

* The models of the selected sculptures become the property of Minqin County.

* Participating sculptors will receive the honorary certificate issued by the People’s Government of Minqin County.

* The models of the selected sculptures become the property of Minqin County.

Theme: “The Sound of Camels on the Silk Road”. Proposals have to be “mainly based on the imagery of camel, according to the Silk Road cultural background, camel team spirit, and desert environment. The proposals are required to be creative and innovative, and to be in-depth consistent with the environment, regional culture and historical stories,“ as said on the webpage.

Material: Works may come from any artistic category, but the material must be appropriate to an outdoor display in the desert environment (including bamboo or wood, stone, metal, concrete, or other materials).

Procedure:

* Each entry may contain 2-5 proposals.

* In the first round, 100 proposals will be selected from all the entries. In two following rounds, their number will be reduced to 20-30. The finally selected artists have to enter a model of their sculpture. These models will serve local specialists to produce the sculpture to be part of the symposium.

* Included in the procedure are several activities like exhibitions or academic seminars.

* The size of the works may be adjusted according to the surroundings.

Deadline for submissions: February 25, 2021.

Organizers:

* Culture and Tourism Department of Gansu Province,

* Federation of Literature and Art Circles of Gansu Province,

* The People’s Government of Wuwei City,

* Arts and Crafts Institute of China.

Background: Over centuries, camels and their bells’ sound have been a symbol of the Silk Road. They made important contributions to the prosperity and economic development of the societies along the track. Many poems and myths give testimony. The 4th symposium shall “continue to write and eulogize the Silk Road spirit of loyalty, tenacity, pioneering and responsibility, and show the new The Silk Road concept of innovation and development of the times,“ according to the webpage.

Minqin County in China’s North, roughly 1000 km from the border with Mongolia, sees art as a tool to develop its tourism and its economy. In the past, about 6565 works of 1750 artists from 85 countries and regions have been collected and exposed, among them 102 desert sculptures.

Desert Sculpture Symposium (English version at the bottom of thee webpage)

(05.01.2021, USA: 01.05.2021)