New in our Stone Gallery: marble THE NEW WHITE (Danae Baianco Gala) from Hellenic Marble Group

Name of the stone: The New White (Danae Bianco Gala)

Type of stone: Marble

Color: White background with cloudy or wavy grey veins

Quarry location: Near the city of Drama in Northern Greece not far from Thessaloniki

Peculiarities of the stone: An exclusive fine-grained marble. Thanks to its uniformity and to its great availability, The New White is ideal for very demanding and big scale projects.

Usage: Interior, Exterior, High End, Big Scale, Flooring, Cladding

Finishes: polished, honed, brushed

Company: Hellenic Marble Group (HMG) owns 5 quarries in the area of Drama. It is led by Ioannis Birros, founder of Pirgon quarry, one of the largest and the most successful white marble quarries in the world. HMG’s headquarter and factory have an area of 30,000 m2.

The capacity of the DANAE quarry is 50,000 tons. All 5 quarries together have a capacity of 120,000 tons per year.

All in all, the group quarries more than 20 different types of white marbles. See the webpage

https://hmg.gr/portfolio/

Contact: Hellenic Marble Group (HMG), 6 km Drama-Kavala, Drama, Greece

T: +30 25210 43, E: info@hmg.gr (directly: +30 25210 43119), https://hmg.gr/

