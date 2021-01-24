Miscellaneous: calls for artists

Artists under 35 and curators of all ages may apply for the Young Yan Artists Residence Program in Yan Garden in Dongguan, China. Several periods may be chosen. Participants are expected to complete and present the results of their works during the stay.

https://chinaresidencies.com/residencies/young-yan-artists-residence-yan-ling-qing-nian-yi-zhu-jia-zhu-di-ji-hua

30 international artists are invited to interpret one of the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for an exhibition. The work may be a painting, drawing, photography or mixed media. The format 80×80 cm is mandatory. Application deadline is February 28, 2021. Organizer is the association Pictures for the Human Rights e.V.

https://picturesforthehumanrights.org/For-artists/