Artists may apply for the International Mosaic Days in Bad Dürkheim, Germany, from May 12 – 16, 2021

Four awards from 500 to 200 € will be bestowed / Participants‘ fee of 30 € / Deadline for application is March 15, 2021

What: exhibition of two-dimensional mosaics and also sculptures within the framework of the International Mosaic Days, May 12 – 16, 2021

Who may apply: mosaic-artists from all over the world

Where: Bad Dürkheim, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany (not far from Heidelberg)

When: May 12 – 16, 2021

Awards: 500 €, 300 € and 200 € for the three best works, an audience award will be bestowed at the end of the exhibition

After receipt of the confirmation, the participant must pay a registration fee of € 30,00. In return, each one receives two copies of the exhibition catalog.

If one of the works is sold, the Kunstverein Bad Dürkheim receives a 20% commission of the price.

The work must not weigh more than 20 kg.

After the exhibition, works from within the EU will be returned. This is not possible outside the EU.

Application deadline: March 15, 2021

Description: the exhibition’s title is “The Order and the Chaos – Culture & Patterns from a Contemporary Perspective“. On the vent’s webpage is said: Since people live together, patterns have accompanied life – whether in cultural, religious everyday life. What does this do to society? Does it bring order to a dreaded, chaotic world view? Are they instructions or meanings that resonate in the design? Is it an expression of a group, a culture or a society? Or is the design the result of all this? How are we linked to patterns and cultures? Questions like these have inspired us. We call on mosaicists worldwide to deal with this topic artistically.

Organizers: German Organization for Mosaic Art, together with the Bad Dürkheim Art Association and the town of Bad Dürkheim

Download application form in English

Application form in it, fr, es

(08.02.2021, USA: 02.08.2021)