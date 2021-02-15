Residencies for outstanding international mid-career professionals from every field of arts and letters at the Dora Maar House in the Alpes-Cote d’Azur, France

Application for 2022 open from February 15 to October 15, 2021 / Application Fee: US-$ 20

What: residencies for outstanding international mid-career professionals from every field of arts and letters

Where: Dora Maar House, village of Ménerbes, Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, France

When: one month in 2022 (extension up to two months is possible)

Grant: a private bedroom and bath, a studio in which to work, expenses paid for round-trip travel and a support of US-$ 50 a day for living expenses

Application: February 15 to October 15, 2021

Application fee: US-$ 20

Description: applicants must be professionals established in their field of expertise. Most of the participants have completed and published at least one work, or had a solo exhibition, or have completed a full-length film, etc. Not accepted are beginners, anyone still in graduate school, or people just starting a career.

Participants are expected to “use their time well“, to “behave as ambassadors with our local community“, to “make one public presentation during the monthly Salons“ and to donate to the Dora Maar House one work created during the stay, as said on the webpage.

Application must be in English or French.

Organizer: Brown Foundation Fellowship Program

Residency Program at the Dora Maar House

