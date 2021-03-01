10 international and Turkish stone sculptors may apply for the 2nd Neopolis Sculpture Symposium in Kuşadası south of Izmir, to be held in October 2021

Application deadline is July 16 / Royalty of 2400 US-$ and accommodation, food paid

What: 2nd International Neopolis Sculpture Symposium

Where: municipality of Kuşadası, about 95 km south of Izmir at the Aegean coast of Turkey

When: October 01 – October 30, 2021

Participants: 10 international und Turkish stone sculptors

Royalty: The artists who finish their works will be paid 18,000 Turkish Lira each (approximately 2400 US-$), including taxes. The finished works become the property of the municipality.

The organizers pay the accommodation plus breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The transportation fee for artists from abroad is 1500 Turkish Lira and 1000 Turkish Lira for artists from Turkey. Each artist will obtain his/her own flight tickets.

Material: a maximum of 3 m³ of white Marmara marble per artist provided by the organizers

Theme: “Right to Life”

Application deadline: July 16, 2021

Procedure: The artists work outdoors and allow visitors to watch the symposium.

Artists must bring with their own electrical and small hand tools and their consumables. They will be provided with 220W electricity, extension cable, canopy as well as a crane and hammer drill in the symposium area.

One person may accompany each artist participating in the symposium, provided that they stay in the same room.

Background: The purpose of the symposium is to bring qualified contemporary art pieces to Kuşadası, to contribute to the transformation of the municipality into an open-air sculpture museum, and to promote it as a venue of international art.

Download more information/application form

(02.03.2021, USA: 03.02.2021)