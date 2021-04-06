Application open for the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

20 stone sculptors are invited to publicly create a work in marble from November 10 to December 02, 2021

What: Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium (TISS)

Where: JAX District, Al Diriyah, a suburb of Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia

When: November 10 to December 02, 2021

Who may apply: 20 stone sculptors from Saudi Arabia and from around the world

Theme: “The Poetics of Space”

Symposium:

* artists will work in public, and after an exhibition following the event, the works will be relocated permanently and installed in public settings such as parks and squares. Different events will be scheduled in parallel to the creative process, such as visits, talks, and an opening ceremony (the “Gala”).

* The exhibition will take place from December 02 – 06, 2021. Artists must be present at the opening.

* Each artist will be provided with 4 m³ of Oman white or black marble, respectively (including the sculpture and its base).

* The organizer provides the tools.

Royalties:

* each participant will be paid SAR 37,500 (~ 10,000 US-$).

* The organizer pays the travel expenses (economy flight), transportations airport-hotel, hotel accommodation, food, beverages.

* After the symposium 3 prizes will be bestowed among the particpants:

1st Prize: SAR 112,500 (~ 30,000 US-$)

2nd Prize: SAR 75,000 (~ 20,000 US-$)

3rd Prize: SAR 56,250 (~ 15,000 US-$)

Application deadline: May 07, 2021

Application fee: none

Background, according to the webpage: The rapid growth in population and subsequent urban expansion of Riyadh in the last two decades, together with a booming economy, has created a major challenge for the city to revitalize the urban landscape through art and cultural development. Riyadh Art is part of a large variety of government initiatives and consists of 10 cultural programs, one annual festival and one annual international sculpture exhibition, the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium. One of the aims is to make the city distinct and unique among the world capitals paying attention to Riyadh’s landscape, urban form, history, and culture. Another aim is to realize Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan and create strong, meaningful connections between the citizens, their community, and civic life.

Application

Riyadh Art

(06.04.2021, USA: 04.06.2021)