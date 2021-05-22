Seven international sculptors for stone and steel may apply (before July 10) for the symposium in the city of Soria, Spain, in September 2021

What: 3rd International Sculpture Symposium
Where: Ciudad de Soria, Spain
When: September 01 – 15, 2021
Who may apply: international sculptors of any age and nationality working with stone or steel. Seven artists will be selected.
Royalty: 1800 € for each participant. Travel expenses (economy flight), accommodation, and meals paid by the organizer.
Theme: Literature and Poetry (Antonio Machado, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, Gerardo Diego, Juan Antonio Gaya Nuño, Concha de Marco)
Symposium: grey or pink marbles (Calatarao, Markina, Rosa de Portugal) or iron/stainless steel, respectively, will be provided by the organizers. Artists will work in downtown Soria. The organizers will provide the tools and maschines needed. All the sculptures will become the city’s property and will be installed on the River Duero banks in Soria or downtown.
Application deadline: before July 10, 2021
Application fee: none
Organizer: City Council of Soria (Ayuntamento de Soria), Curator: Ricardo González Gil
Download application form: English, Spanish
Information about the II. Symposium, 2018 (Spanish)
