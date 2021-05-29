Application open: international Luxembourg Art Prize is meant to promote talented artists who are (still) not known internationally

No limits on age, nationality, or place of residence / Entries from drawing, printing, installation, painting, photography, sculpture, mixed techniques, decorative arts / Entrance fee

What: annual Luxembourg Art Prize

Who may apply: talented artists who have yet to establish a profile on the contemporary international scene. The Prize aims is to discover artists, and it is open to any participant, amateur or professional, with no limits on age, nationality, or place of residence.

Categories: Works presented for the Prize may use one or more of the following techniques: drawing, printing, installation, painting, photography, sculpture, mixed techniques, decorative arts (textiles and materials, glass, wood, metal, ceramics, mosaics, paper or other techniques).

Entrance fee: differs by country artist’s country, e.g. it is for the Eurozone €55 + VAT, for the USA $79.

Prize money: €50,000 for 1st place, €20,000 for 2nd place, and €10,000 for 3rd place. The laureates are free to use this money however they please.

The museum issues a certificate of artistic merit to all artists who distinguished themselves from a qualitative perspective, whether or not they were finalists. The prizes and the certificate aim to give the artists a sound reference to add to their curriculum vitae. Not all participants will necessarily receive a certificate.

Entrance: only online. Artists are free to present any works, no matter of the dimensions, volume, and weight. No specific theme is required.

Application deadline: still open for 2021 is Group 2 (which opened on April 01 and will close on June 30) and Group 3 (which will open on July 01 and close on September 30). The groups have no distinction in content or procedure; they only specify periods during which interested parties can register. The selection of all winners takes place in October.

Selection process: Hervé Lancelin, the museum director chairs the selection committee. Until the end of October, 8 finalists will be nominated in each group. Out of these 24 finalists, the winners will be selected.

Organizer: The Luxembourg Art Prize is organized by the Pinacothèque, a private museum located in the Grand Duchy.

(30.05.2021, USA: 05.30.2021)