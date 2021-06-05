New in our Stone Finder: semi-white marble DANAE NUVO GREY with wavy and diagonal veins from Greek HMG (Hellenic Marble Group)

Name: Nuvo Grey

Stone Type: Marble

Color: semi-white with grey veins

Quarry location: Near the city of Drama in Northern Greece, not far from Thessaloniki

Peculiarities of the stone: A unique fine-grained marble. The wavy and diagonal thick grey veins make the material a very interesting decorative proposal.

Use: interior, exterior, flooring, cladding, book match

Finishes: polished, honed, brushed

Frost resistant: yes

Company: HMG (Hellenic Marble Group) owns 4 quarries in the area of Drama. It is led by Ioannis Birros, founder of Pirgon quarry, one of the largest and the most successful white marble quarries in the world. HMG’s headquarter and factory have an area of 30,000 m².

The capacity of the DANAE quarry is 80,000 tons (as of 2021) producing various types of white marble: Nuvo, Ariston, Venus, Galaxy, Cielo, Venato. All 4 quarries together have a capacity of 160,000 tons per year (as of 2021).

All in all, the group quarries more than 20 different types of white marbles. See the webpage

https://hmg.gr/portfolio/

Contact: Hellenic Marble Group (HMG), 6 km Drama-Kavala, Drama, Greece

T: +30 25210 43, E: info@hmg.gr (directly: +30 25210 43119), https://hmg.gr/

