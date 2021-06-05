Nofa Events: call for artists from GCC countries, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, Yemen, and from Africa to enter with ideas for sculptures or installations to be placed in Saudi Arabian resorts

The competition has 14 prizes between US-$ 6600 and US-$ 500 / Works will be produced on-site

Nofa Events invites artists with ideas for outdoor sculptures or installations to enter two competitions:

* one is titled “Beauty in Motion“. It is open for artists from the GCC countries and from Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, Yemen;

* The other is titled “Visions of Africa“ and is open for entries from Africa.

The selected works will be produced on-site in Saudi Arabia and installed at the Nofa Equestrian or the Golf Resort, respectively. The artists may choose a preferred site for their work from a list given on the webpage.

Themes are:

* “Beauty in Motion“: The theme is an expression of motion, a creative, elegant, and powerful rendition of energetic beauty of movement, as said on the webpage.

* “Visions of Africa“: The artwork shall reflect African culture, creativity, values, and the very possibilities it can imagine.

Artwork must not contain obscenity, explicit sexual material, nudity, profanity, violence, commercial solicitation, or promotion, as said on the webpage. Creative abstract expression is required, realistic imagery/drawing will be disqualified.

Prizes are equal in both competitions:

* 1st Prize: 25,000 SAR (US-$ 6,666),

* 2nd Prize: 15,000 SAR (US-$ 4,000),

* 3rd Prize: 10,000 SAR (US-$ 2,666)

* four honorable mentions, US-$ 500 USD each.

The First, Second, and Third place winners will be invited to Nofa for the Award Ceremony. Winners may be invited to Saudi Arabia to supervise the installation; Nofa will pay travel, food, and board.

The production budget differs between the two competitions:

* “Beauty in Motion“ has an installation Budget of 100,000 SAR (US-$ 26,666) per installation as totaled in the Bill of Quantity form provided with the materials selected. The budget does not include labor costs which is the responsibility of Nofa;

* “Visions of Africa’s” installation Budget is 50 000 SAR (US-$ 13,330) per installation as totaled in the Bill of Quantity form provided with the materials selected. The budget does not include labor – costs which is the responsibility of Nofa.

Applicants must specify the production costs in their entry. They should select the materials from a list on the webpage, but also other choices are possible as long as they fit into the given budget.

Deadline for submissions: November 30, 2021. Before (until November 15), applicants must register.

Organizer: Nofa Events offers a variety of sports and recreational activities, including Nofa Equestrian Resort that combines King Abdullah Grandstand and Race Track, a showjumping venue, and a polo field; Nofa Golf Resort that features one of the top golf courses in Saudi Arabia; Radisson Hotel with its African identity; Nofa African Resort that contains a wildlife park and provides safari tours.

Nofa Sculpture Installation Competition

(06.06.2021)