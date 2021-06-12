Call for entries (until August 31, 2021): exhibition and award for artworks dealing with the impact of technologies on today’s art

International applicants shall present works in which the culture-forming role of modern tools and machines plays a central role

What: New Technological Art Award (NTAA) and exhibition

Exhibition: For the NTAA’22 exhibition, an international jury will select 20 artists whose works will be shown at various locations in the Zebrastraat, Ghent, from February 05 through March 13, 2022. The organizer reimburses costs related to transport, accommodation and technical realization.

Awards:

* The award winners will be announced at the end of the exhibition.

* There will be a jury-prize of €5,000 and a prize based on the votes of exhibition visitors (also €5000). Moreover, the jury may give an honorable mention to an artist.

Who may apply: International artists, regardless of their origin and age, can enter one work less than two years old at the time of the submission. The work may already have been exhibited.

Topic: The biennial New Technological Art Award (NTAA) “tries to fill in a gap in the mainstream art world, by paying attention to the technological developments that drive our global culture,“ as said on the webpage. In its focus are creations in which the culture-forming role of technology plays a central role. “NTAA’s mission is to expand the scope of contemporary artistic creations and traditional media with works using contemporary and new technologies in an original and intelligent way.“

Application deadline: August 31, 2021

Application fee: none

Organizer: Liedts-Meesen Foundation.

New Technological Art Award

