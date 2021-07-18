Budget of £200,000: call for ideas for a free-standing artwork in Wokingham, England, to symbolize the newly regenerated borough and act as a significant and exciting landmark (deadline: August 31, 2021)

What: The task is to create a major, permanent, free-standing artwork for outside at the main entrance of The Carnival Hub in Wokingham. It shall symbolize the newly regenerated town and borough and act as a significant and exciting landmark.

Where: Wokingham Borough is a unitary authority in central Berkshire, England about 60 km west of London. To the east is Reading and to the west is Bracknell.

Prizes:

* Three shortlisted applicants will be paid an honorarium of £500 each to prepare concept designs.

* For the installed artwork, there is a budget of up to £200,000. It includes the artist’s fee involved in designing and creating the work, the material and installation costs and VAT where applicable.

Entrance fee: none

Application deadline: August 31, 2021

Who may apply: Applicants from all over the world must be professional artists with a proven track record, including delivering projects on time and on budget in the public realm. They need to be experienced enough to take the leading role in the manufacture and installation of the final artwork. The chosen artists should be willing to work with the community to gather and share ideas and inspiration.

Location of the artwork: in Wokingham in front of the Carnival Hub that is under construction to be completed by August 2022. The hub will include space for performance arts and sports, swimming pools, a spa, study areas, a cafe and the town library, plus an apartment block with 55 new homes, a new multi-storey car park and a bowling alley.

Background: “By 2030 Wokingham Borough will be recognized regionally and nationally as a dynamic cultural hub, a Borough of surprises that delight across all our towns and villages, a Borough where everyone can access or get involved in creating high quality cultural experiences and where creativity is nurtured across all age-groups,“ as said on the webpage.

Organizer: Arts4Wokingham

(19.07.2021)