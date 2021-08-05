Interesting mainly for artists from Belgium: application open for the 8th International Sculpture Symposium of Durbuy (May 5-22, 2022)

Ten artists from around the world may participate: no royalty, no assumption of travel expenses, but full board

What: 8th International Sculpture Symposium of Durbuy (Belgium)

When: May 5–22, 2022

Where: Julienas Park in Barvaux sur Ourthe, about 5 km from Durbuy

Who may participate: at maximum 10 sculptors from around the world, amateurs or professionals

Theme: “emblematic animals of the Ardennes“. Each applicant can submit only one work. Works with fountains are not allowed.

Travel and accommodation: Participants have to pay their travel expenses, but they will be picked up at the train station/airport. International artists or those with a long trip between their home and the symposium site (at least 100 km round trip) will get accommodated from May 5-21.

Any other accommodation will be at the expense of the participants.

Accommodation may be in double rooms, if necessary.

Artists will receive a full board formula at their accommodation.

Symposium: Each sculptor has to realize an outdoor sculpture in stone (1 m³ – 1,25 m³ at maximum). The stone is provided by the organizer (small granite or limestone).

Sculptors from the proximity have to bring with their tools, international participants can borrow tools from the organizer. Electricity and compressed air are available throughout the site. Sculptors must be present every day between May 5 and 22.

Royalties: no

Application deadline: September 15, 2021

Application fee: none. But the organizer demands € 100 as security which will be reimbursed after the symposium.

Finished works: The artist remains the owner of his work. (S)he can sell it, but commits himself to leave it in the exhibition until the end of December 2023.

The organizer takes care of the exhibition costs. In case of sale, the artist will retrocede 10% to the organizer.

At the end of 2023, the artist can take back his sculpture (at his expense) or leave it in the exhibition. After 2023, the sculpture will no longer be insured by the organizer, and the artist will be responsible for the costs.

Background: Every two years, the City and the Tourist Office of Durbuy in collaboration with the local Cultural Center organize a meeting of sculptors and an exhibition. After the symposium, the show will go on until the end of 2023.

Symposium 2019 (French)

Download application form (English, French)

Photos: city of Durbuy

(06.08.2021, USA: 08.06.2021)